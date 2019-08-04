

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72-year-old man missing since Sunday morning.

Police say Robert Bruce Armstrong was last seen leaving his residence in the 2600 block of Taylor Street East just before 10 a.m.

He is described as 5’8” tall and 180 pounds. He has grey hair and was last seen in a grey checkered shirt, blue jeans and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.