Saskatoon police looking for man in vulnerable state
Published Thursday, April 8, 2021 6:38PM CST
Terry Dulewich was last seen Thursday at 2:38 p.m. in the 300 block of Lloyd Crescent. (Saskatoon Police Service)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is seeking the public's help in finding a person who is in a vulnerable state.
Terry Dulewich was last seen Thursday at 2:38 p.m. in the 300 block of Lloyd Crescent.
He was wearing a black Harley Davidson hat, blue hoodie, black vest underneath, dark blue jeans, and cowboy boots.