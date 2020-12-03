SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are asking for help finding a teen girl who was last seen Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. near Avenue H South and 20th Street West.

Darcy Gunn, 15, is described as five-foot-four and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and a birthmark on the upper-right corner of her mouth.

She also has a scar on her left arm and her ears are pierced. She may be wearing a red shirt with red or grey sweat pants and a black jacket. She may also be wearing grey boots and carrying a blue purse.

Police are concerned for her safety, as she may be in a vulnerable state.