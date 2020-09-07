SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and assault Monday morning.

Police said it received a call about an injured man in the 2800 block of Preston Avenue South at around 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 7.

In a news release, police said officers arrived and found a 29-year-old man suffering from a head injury. Police said the victim told officers he stepped outside to have a cigarette when he was approached by approximately 10 men, all who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20.

Police said the man told officers two men from the group became aggressive and started assaulting him. A third man involved pulled out a knife but did not harm the victim. The victim told police they stole his wallet and were last seen westbound on Wilson Crescent. Police said the suspects are not known to the victim.

A K-9 unit attended but was unsuccessful in locating the suspects. The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

One of the suspects is described as a caucasian man between the age of 16 and 20, wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is described as a black man, between the age of 16 and 20 wearing a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.