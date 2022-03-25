Saskatoon police look to reunite 'unique floral trunk' with owner

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has taken to social media in the hopes of solving a mystery.

What's described as a "unique floral trunk" was recently found in the 600 block of University Drive.

According to police, it contains several cultural items.

"We know someone must be missing them and are hoping the power of social media can help," SPS said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Anyone with information about the trunk is asked to call SPS lost and found at 306-975-8213.

If someone hopes to claim it, they'll be asked to describe the items inside.