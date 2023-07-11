Saskatoon police look for tips in historic homicide of 84-year-old man

Saskatoon police are putting out a call for tips about the killing of an 84-year-old man on the 20th anniversary of his death.

On the morning of July 12, 2003, someone reported a break-and-enter in the 200 block of Avenue K North. When officers arrived, they found Glen McCoy suffering from serious injuries.

He died the following day. McCoy’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Several days after the death, police received reports that three suspicious individuals were seen in the area the day before he was found.

Investigators also found a “starter pistol” at the scene, a police news release said.

Police said the investigation remains open.

“No suspects have been arrested, but investigators believe members of the public may have information helpful in solving the case,” police said.

Anyone with information can call the Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.