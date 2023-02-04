Saskatoon police locate missing teen

A 17-year-old missing since Jan. 23 has been located, the Saskatoon Police Service said.

Jade Ballantyne was last seen around midnight in the 1300 block of Avenue G North, an SPS news release said.

She has been described as five feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dyed red hair. Ballantyne also has a tattoo of a rose on her left collarbone, police said.

She was last seen wearing a red and black windbreaker jacket.