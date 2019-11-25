Saskatoon police locate missing 12-year-old
Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 9:39AM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 1:40PM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police have located a 12-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening.
She was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Avenue S South, according to police.
In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Saskatoon Police Service thanked members of the public for their assistance in the search.