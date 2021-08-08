Advertisement
Saskatoon police locate missing 11-year-old boy
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 6:23PM CST Last Updated Monday, August 9, 2021 7:56AM CST
SASKATOON -- UPDATE: The missing boy hwas found safe, according to police. Identifying details have been removed from this story.
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday.
The was last seen on Friday at 1:30 p.m., according to a police news release.