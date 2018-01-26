Saskatoon police lay charges in New Year’s Eve homicide
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits outside an apartment building on Cope Crescent in the Stonebridge neighbourhood Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 9:51AM CST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2018 11:14AM CST
A 35-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of John McPherson, 60.
McPherson’s body was found in a home on the 100 block of Cope Crescent on Jan. 7, 2018, when police went to perform a welfare check. Officers initially stated the death was Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018, but an update Friday clarified McPherson was killed Dec. 31, 2017.
An autopsy has been performed, but police are not releasing the cause of death at this time.
On Thursday, police arrested and charged Alistair Stewart in connection with McPherson’s death. He has also been charged with unlawful confinement and robbery. He made his first court appearance on Friday morning in Saskatoon Provincial Court.
Police say the two men knew each other.
--- Editor’s note: Police initially stated McPherson’s death was Saskatoon’s first homicide of 2018, but an update Friday clarified he was killed Dec. 31, 2017.
