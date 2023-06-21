Saskatoon police lay charges in fatal October collision

Saskatoon police laid charges against a 28-year-man in relation to an October collision between an SUV and a semi that killed two people.

The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 7. Fire crews were called to the area of 22nd Street and Diefenbaker Drive with reports of a collision between a Jeep Compass and a semi, with two people trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters had to remove the door of the Jeep with hydraulic tools. The driver and passenger, a 59-year-old man and 60-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They were pronounced dead on arrival.

The then-27-year-old male driver of the semi was not injured.

The man is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing death.

He’s scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 27.