SASKATOON -- A man is in hospital after he was shot early on Sunday morning, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.

Police responded to the 900 block of 8 St. E around 4:15 a.m., after reports of a shooting.

They found the man injured and he was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

A 30-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and a gun-related charge.

Traffic was restricted in the area until around 1:45 p.m., while police were investigating.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.