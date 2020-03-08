Saskatoon police lay attempted murder charge after shooting leaves man in hospital
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 11:23AM CST Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 8:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- A man is in hospital after he was shot early on Sunday morning, according to the Saskatoon Police Service.
Police responded to the 900 block of 8 St. E around 4:15 a.m., after reports of a shooting.
They found the man injured and he was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
A 30-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder and a gun-related charge.
Traffic was restricted in the area until around 1:45 p.m., while police were investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RELATED IMAGES