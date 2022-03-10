Saskatoon police lay 23 gun charges following search of home

Police have charged three men after executing a search warrant at a Saskatoon home.

On Friday, around 10:45 p.m., officers searched a home on Bushe Place, near Forrester Road, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Three men were arrested, aged 34, 33 and 32, without incident, SPS said.

According to police, the following items were seized in the search:

One sawed off shotgun with ammunition

One pistol grip shotgun with extended magazine tube and ammunition

One air rifle

Two air pistols

Bear spray

One bow with arrows

Multiple gun parts and pieces

Miscellaneous rounds of ammunition

Multiple swords, daggers and knives

The men face a total of 23 gun-related charges, SPS said.