Saskatoon police lay 2 more sexual assault charges against man who identified as 'traditional healer'
A 60-year-old man who police say gained the trust of his alleged victims by identifying as a traditional healer is now facing two new sexual assault charges.
With the addition of the charges, Cecil Wolfe now faces 11 counts of sexual assault — four laid by Saskatoon police and seven by RCMP.
Wolfe was first charged by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) last year. At the time, SPS indicated there may be more alleged victims in the community.
SPS has laid Wolfe's two newest charges.
Since he was initially charged, SPS and RCMP have released more information about the investigation into Wolfe as additional charges have been laid.
Investigators believe there may be victims — from over a 20-year period — in the communities of Loon Lake, Blaine Lake, Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, Saskatoon and surrounding areas, according to RCMP.
Wolfe was reportedly working "under the pretext of being a traditional healer or medicine man" when he encountered his alleged victims, RCMP said in a previous news release.
Wolfe, who was released on an undertaking, was arrested on March 3.
His next court appearance is scheduled for March 9.
SPS said the investigation continues and it is believed there may be more alleged victims.
