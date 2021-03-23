SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service has issued and emergency alert asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Timothy Greiman, 56, was last seen Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the 10 block of Beurling Crescent, according to a news release.

He is believed to be in a vulnerable state and may be travelling throughout the city, police say.

East side residents are asked to check their yards, beside their houses and around any detached buildings.

Greiman is five-foot-11 and 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red polo shirt, navy sweat pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Greiman is asked to call the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.