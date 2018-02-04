

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating two shootings that happened on Avenue G North in the past few days.

Police were called to the 900 block of Avenue G on Jan. 31. According to police, the homeowner had been away and returned home to find several holes in his front window. Police say the holes were consistent with gun shots.

The shots may have been fired at the home several days earlier when police saw a suspicious pickup truck in the area, police said in a news release. The truck is described at a small light-coloured truck with decals on the back window.

A second shooting happened on Feb. 2 just before midnight on the 1400 block of Avenue G North. Police say a resident said he had heard multiple gunshots and that his home had been hit with bullets.

There were six adults and a child in the home at the time, but there were no injuries. Police describe the shooter’s vehicle as a small hatchback.

Police say they don’t believe the shootings are random. The targeted enforcement section and the guns and gang detail are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.