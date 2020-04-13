SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.

Around 3:40 a.m. Monday police and Medavie Health Services responded to a call of an injured female near the intersection of Avenue T south and 21st Street west. She was transported to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

SPS Major Crimes, Forensic Identification Services and Technological Crimes are investigating.

Some traffic restrictions remain in the area.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon Police or Crime Stoppers.