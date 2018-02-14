Saskatoon Police investigating suspicious death
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 5:36AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 14, 2018 6:53AM CST
Saskatoon Police are currently on scene investigating an early-morning death they deem suspicious.
Police responded to the 100 block of Avenue P south around 3:30 Wednesday morning.
Traffic restrictions are in effect until further notice. Motorists are asked to find alternate routes while restrictions are in place.
This is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be provided as they become available.
More Stories
- Trudeau to announce legal framework to protect Indigenous rights 3
- Saskatoon Police investigating suspicious death 1
- Man dies after minivan and semi collide
- City to look at ban on plastic bags
- Wilson-Raybould defends comments on Stanley verdict 1
- Boushie supporters in Saskatoon march to courthouse from campus 1
- Rural group seeks better relations with Saskatchewan's Indigenous people 19
- No shortage on jury-fix ideas over the decades, but reform elusive 19