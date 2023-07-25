Saskatoon police investigating sudden death

Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.

Police are investigating a sudden death in the area and have asked drivers to find alternative routes around the area.

A portion of the street was already blocked off for repairs to the railroad tracks.

The repairs came to a stop on Tuesday afternoon as officers taped off an area just south of the work site.

According to a police news release, investigators finished at the scene before 3 p.m.

"The deceased has been identified and police are attempting to notify next of kin," the release said.

Police said the death is not considered suspicious and the investigation has been turned over to the Saskatchewan coroner.

A news release from the City of Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon said detours would remain in effect on 22nd Street, as emergency repair work of the railroad tracks continues into Wednesday.