SASKATOON -- A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing Saturday night, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

In a news release, SPS said officers were called to 20th Street and Avenue S just before 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

Police are investigating and say the injured man and suspect are known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.