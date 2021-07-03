Advertisement
Saskatoon police investigating stabbing that sends one man to hospital
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 10:26PM CST
Saskatoon Police Service investigating after a 24-year-old man was stabbed near 20th Street and Avenue S.
SASKATOON -- A 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a stabbing Saturday night, according to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).
In a news release, SPS said officers were called to 20th Street and Avenue S just before 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.
Police are investigating and say the injured man and suspect are known to each other.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.