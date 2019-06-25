

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Hopkins Street around 8 p.m. Monday for a report of an injured man. According to police, a 60-year-old man was found dead at the scene.

The Saskatoon police’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Section, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are all investigating the death.

Police say they have a male youth in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.