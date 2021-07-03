SASKATOON -- A 17-year-old boy is suffering from non-life threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in the 100 block of Blakeney Crescent.

Saskatoon Police were dispatched shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday night to the area for a report of an injured person, according to a police news release.

The boy was transported to hospital by an ambulance and police are searching to the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Police say both suspects are males in their late teens and the incident is not believed to be random.

The two teens left the scene in a grey SUV or van, the release said.

Anyone with information is asking to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.