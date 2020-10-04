SASKATOON -- Roadblocks and detours rerouting traffic Sunday morning along 9 Street East and Clarence Avenue were the result of police investigating a homicide.

At around 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 4, police said patrol members responded to a call about an injured man in the 1000 block of 8 Street East.

Police said officers and paramedics located an injured and unresponsive 22-year-old man laying in the street at the intersection of 8 Street East and Clarence Avenue.

In a news release, police said the man was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Saskatoon Police, Major Crimes and Forensic Identification teams were called and continue to investigate, along with the assistance of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service. An autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 6.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in Major Crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.