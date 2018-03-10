Saskatoon Police investigating multiple drug overdoses
SPS warning the public about taking illicit drugs after multiple overdoses at separate locations in Saskatoon
Published Saturday, March 10, 2018 9:47PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, March 10, 2018 9:49PM CST
Saskatoon Police are investigating multiple drug overdoses from Saturday morning.
They say emergency crews responded to three locations where six people were suffering the effects of apparent illicit drug overdoses. The men and women all received medical treatment however the conditions of all involved is not known, according to police. They are also investigating possible connections to the incidents.
Meanwhile, police say a 23 year old man was taken to hospital from their detention unit earlier Saturday for treatment for a suspected drug overdose. The man who was brought in around 12:30 p.m. immediately began o show signs of medical distress.
The SPS is warning everybody that any drug taken with has not been prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist, poses a very serious risk of injury or death.
