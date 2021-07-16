SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a homicide in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found the body of a 49-year-old man, according to a news released issued by SPS.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy was ordered and was being performed Friday afternoon, SPS said.

Police believe the person or persons responsible were known to the victim.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units, along with the Chief Coroner’s office are actively investigating, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.