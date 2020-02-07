SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Avenue N south just after 8:00 p.m. They arrived to find a 31-year-old man suffering from what are believed to be gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Guns and Gangs Unit is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.