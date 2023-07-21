Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 800 block of 10th Street East, where they found the body of a 63-year-old woman, according to an SPS news release.

SPS said a 62-year-old man was arrested in Mistusinne, a village about 150 kilometres south of Saskatoon with assistance from the RCMP. Police say the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The death is being treated as a homicide, and Major Crime and Forensic Identification members are investigating.