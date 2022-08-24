Saskatoon police investigating garage fire in King George neighbourhood

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to a fire on the 900 block of Avenue J South around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived they saw a garage with flames shooting out of it, according to an SFD press release. The fire was brought under control at 3:10 a.m.

The fire investigator determined the fire was suspicious. It is believed the fire started at the fence and extended to the double detached garage. Damage has been estimated at $50,000.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Saskatoon police.