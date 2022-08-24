Saskatoon police investigating garage fire in King George neighbourhood

It is believed the fire started at the fence and extended to the double detached garage. Damage has been estimated at $50,000. It is believed the fire started at the fence and extended to the double detached garage. Damage has been estimated at $50,000.

