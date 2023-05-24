Saskatoon police investigating fatal crash involving cyclist

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) are investigating a fatal crash involving a cyclist and a cement truck on College Drive and Wiggins Avenue.

Police were called to the area around 4 p.m., and officers put traffic restrictions in place.

The 33-year-old female cyclist was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

Eastbound traffic on University Bridge is being diverted onto Clarence Avenue, according to an SPS news release.

Barricades have also been set up at Preston Avenue that prevent drivers from turning west onto College Drive, the release said.

Police said that access to College Drive from University Drive, Munroe Avenue, Wiggins Avenue, Bottomley Avenue and Cumberland Avenue is restricted.

Drivers and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area and traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.