SASKATOON -- City police are looking into a cyclist versus vehicle collision near the Western Development Museum.

At around 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, Saskatoon police were called about a vehicle that hit a cyclist in the 2600 block of Lorne Avenue. In a news release, police said officers arrived and found a 67-year-old woman who had been hit from behind while riding her bicycle.

Police said she sufferend non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Traffic restrictions in the area were in place for a couple of hours as members of the police's collision analyst unit were on scene.

Restrictions have since been lifted. Police said the collision remains under investigation, no charges have been laid.