SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a body inside a home in the Caswell Hill neighbourhood.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of 33 Street West after a resident reported the body of a woman, according to a news release.

Several police cruisers and an ambulance were seen in the area at the time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.