SASKATOON – Saskatoon police are investigating after two unoccupied vehicles were shot at during the weekend.

Three incidents occurred between Friday and Saturday night, police say.

The vehicles were parked in the 700 and 800 block of Avenue O South and the 1500 block of 11th Street West.

No one was injured but police would like anyone with information to call them or Crime Stoppers.

In addition, anyone else noticing similar recent damage to their vehicles should report it, police say.