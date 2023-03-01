Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residental buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
CTV News observed two dumpsters near apartment buildings that had been burned in the 100 and 200 blocks of Pinehouse Drive.
The aftermath of one of several waste bin fires which burnt in Saskatoon's north end on March 1, 2023. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)
Also, three bins at the Lawson Heights recycling depot were burned and a bin in the 200 block of Lenore Drive also showed signs of fire.
City workers could be seen carting away one of the damaged bins shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.
Dumpster fires also occured in the 300 block of Saguenay Drive and at a location on Columbia drive.
In response to a CTV News inquiry, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) confirmed it is investigating the fires.
SPS asked anyone aware of suspicious activity contact police.
Saskatoon city workers remove one of several dumpsters destroyed by fire at the Lawson Heights Recycling Depot on March 1, 2023. (Josh Lynn/CTV News)
With files from Dan Shingoose and Keenan Sorokan
--This is a developing story. More details to come.
Saskatoon Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Saskatoon police investigating after series of dumpster fires
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Death toll keeps rising in Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the royal family amid preparations for the coronation of his father, King Charles III.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
Man sets world record with nearly 3,000 consecutive visits to Disneyland
A California man set a Guinness World Record for most consecutive visits to Disneyland after going to the park for nearly 3,000 days in a row.
ArriveCan app to be reviewed by Canada's auditor general
Canada's auditor general will be conducting a performance audit of the federal government's ArriveCan application, CTV News has confirmed. This comes after opposition MPs joined forces in November to pass a motion calling for an audit into the federal government's border app.
Justin Bieber cancels remaining Justice World Tour dates
Justin Bieber fans waiting eagerly for new dates for his postponed international tour have been told the shows won't be going ahead.
Two Conservative MPs silent after Poilievre says they 'regret' meeting German politician
Two Conservative members of Parliament are remaining tight-lipped about whether they regret meeting with a German politician, which is something Pierre Poilievre has said they do.
Regina
-
'It isn't enough … but it's hard to turn down': Saskatchewan reaches health care agreement with federal government
The Government of Saskatchewan has reached an agreement-in-principle with the federal government on health care funding.
-
Sask. bans TikTok from government-owned devices
The Government of Saskatchewan is banning TikTok from all government-owned devices.
-
'A slap in the face': Advocate questions shift in city priorities following catalyst committee recommendations
As city residents reacted to a report presented to Regina's executive committee Wednesday, local housing advocate Alysia Johnson is questioning the city's shift in priorities.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
135-year-old Winnipeg curling club finding a new home
A 135-year-old Winnipeg curling club is finding a new home in St. James after its current building is being put up for sale.
-
Manitoba making changes to health cards
Manitoba is making changes to health cards as its population grows.
Calgary
-
Massive fraud at Calgary company 'went unnoticed', police say
Calgary police say a woman who posed as a chartered professional accountant for an oil and gas company is facing charges after she allegedly defrauded the company for nearly two years.
-
ASIRT investigating after alleged exchange of fire with Mountie sends Canmore man to hospital
Alberta’s police watchdog confirms it is probing the shooting of a suspect by the RCMP in Canmore, Alta.
-
No event centre funding in provincial budget as Bettman visits Calgary
There was a lot of money flowing in Calgary's direction in Tuesday's pre-election budget, but one item missing from the list was funding for a new event centre. Despite Danielle Smith supporting the project, her government is not committing any cash at this point.
Edmonton
-
Firearms rights, changes to trespassing laws focus of upcoming legislature session
Government House Leader Joseph Schow announced the government's priorities for the fourth session of the 30th legislature on Wednesday morning.
-
'Not one red cent': SACE disappointed after being left out of Tuesday's provincial budget
The CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says she's disappointed no additional funding was allocated to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Tuesday's provincial budget.
-
Appeal court increases prison time for Edmonton club promoter in sex assault case
Alberta's top court has increased the sentence of a former club promoter convicted of sexually assaulting several women to 11 years.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
'Lucky to be alive:' Video captures moment transport truck slammed into suspected stolen vehicle on Hwy. 401
Aman Kumar says that he feels “lucky to be alive” after colliding with a suspected stolen vehicle on Highway 401 amid icy conditions last week.
-
Bonnie Crombie says she is 'entirely focused' on Mississauga amid Ontario Liberal leadership buzz
Bonnie Crombie says that she is 'entirely focused' on her responsibilities as Mississauga’s mayor amid reports that she is being courted to run for the leadership of the Ontario Liberal party.
Ottawa
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
-
Vigil planned to mourn Rideau Canal Skateway
Community groups in Ottawa are planning a vigil to mourn the Rideau Canal Skateway, which did not open for the first time in its 53-year history this year.
Vancouver
-
3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5
Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning.
-
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27B health funding agreement
The British Columbia government has agreed in principle to a $27.47 billion deal for health-care funding from the federal government.
-
B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned 9 years after condo purchase sues realtor
A B.C. woman whose storage locker was reassigned nine years after she bought her condo has lost her bid to sue the realtor for $5,000 for negligence and misrepresentation.
Montreal
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
-
English CEGEPs struggle with new regulations brought in by Bill 96
Wednesday marks the deadline for high school students to apply to Quebec CEGEPs, and administrators at English colleges say they are struggling with new regulations brought in by Quebec language law Bill 96.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
-
Alleged drunk driver crashes Camaro on highway near Langford
The West Shore RCMP say two people suffered minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver crashed his vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway near Langford.
Atlantic
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conference
A week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
Special weather statements issued for the Maritimes ahead of heavy snowfall
Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritimes provinces advising of the potential for heavy snow Thursday into Friday.
-
'Unfree labour': N.B. seafood foreign workers faced awful conditions, study says
Temporary foreign workers in New Brunswick's seafood industry during the COVID-19 pandemic suffered gruelling and sometimes dangerous conditions, says a new study by Dalhousie University.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
London
-
Annual sunshine list puts spotlight on rising public sector salaries
London, Ont. City Hall has disclosed that 622 municipal workers earned over $100,000 in 2022. That’s 42 more civic employees than the previous year.
-
'Suspicious' fire causes $70K in damages, London police investigating
London police are investigating after a suspicious fire broke out at an apartment building in the downtown core late Tuesday night.
-
London Police Service opens new Community Foot Patrol office
The London Police Service has announced the opening of a new Community Foot Patrol office located on Dundas Street. The new office will serve as a home base for London, Ont.’s Community Foot Patrol Unit officers who provide policing services to the downtown and Old East Village areas.