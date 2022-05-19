Saskatoon police investigating after reports of shots fired, male found dead behind apartment building.

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon police are investigating after reports of two men being injured, shots fired and one person found dead.

Police say on Thursday, at approximately 4:30 p.m., they received a report of an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street East.

Shortly after, police received additional calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a deceased man behind an apartment building.

Another male was reported to have been transported to City Hospital.

Both injured males are being treated for their injuries, though police say their condition is unknown.

Late Thursday evening, police said investigators were on scene and were asking the public to avoid the area around the 700 block of Melrose Avenue.