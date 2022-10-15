Saskatoon police investigating after RCMP-involved shooting

A 49-year-old man is in police custody after an RCMP-involved shooting on Saturday.

Cut Knife RCMP responded to several reports between midnight and 1:30 a.m. of a man being involved in an assault, pointing a firearm at Little Pine First Nation security members and an abandoned 911 call of a man with a gun contemplating suicide.

Police found the man around 2 a.m. outside of a home in the community, according to an RCMP news release.

“The police response involved the discharge of a firearm and the man was injured. Officers provided first aid assistance to the male until EMS arrived and transported him to hospital for treatment of injuries,” RCMP said.

He was released a few hours later into police custody.

RCMP said they were able to locate the firearm at the scene.

No police were injured in the incident.

However, RCMP protocol mandates an external investigation when there is a police-involved shooting.

The Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team are investigating.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP has requested the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General appoint independent investigation observers, including one Indigenous observer,” the news release said.

No charges have been laid and the RCMP said they do not have the authority to release the man’s identity.

Little Pine First Nation is about 204 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.