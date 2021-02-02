SASKATOON -- Police are investigating after firefighters found a person dead inside a burning home Tuesday night.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) received a call reporting flames coming from a home in the 200 block of Avenue N South.

When crews first arrived, they spotted flames on the main floor with smoke pouring from the home's second level, the department said in a news release.

"Upon initial entry crews discovered an unconscious person and immediately removed from the building. It was determined immediately upon removal the occupant was deceased,” SFD said.

Police say the name, gender, and age of the victim has not been confirmed.

According to Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) arson investigators from SFD and SPS, along with the SPS major crime and forensic identification units are working on the investigation.

Fire crews remained on scene Tuesday night, extinguishing hot spots.