SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in the Silverwood Heights neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to a pharmacy in the 100 block of Lenore Drive after it was reported that a man entered the store and demanded drugs, according to a release sent out by police Saturday afternoon.

Police said the man fled with an undisclosed amount of narcotics.

The suspect is described as being in his 30s, with dark hair wearing dark rimmed glasses, dark clothing and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.