Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Saskatoon police investigating after group shot at while sitting in parked car
CTV News Saskatoon
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:51AM CST
Published Saturday, June 27, 2020 10:51AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they received a report Friday night of people in a sedan driving in the Exhibition neighbourhood with the rear window rolled down, and one person firing a shotgun.
Police were called to the 100 block of Ruth St E. When they arrived, police say they found three adults who had been inside a parked vehicle uninjured.
Police say an older style, four-door sedan was headed west on Ruth St E. It then turned south Vernon Ave. Police say two vehicles appear to have some damage as a result.
The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.