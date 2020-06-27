SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they received a report Friday night of people in a sedan driving in the Exhibition neighbourhood with the rear window rolled down, and one person firing a shotgun.

Police were called to the 100 block of Ruth St E. When they arrived, police say they found three adults who had been inside a parked vehicle uninjured.

Police say an older style, four-door sedan was headed west on Ruth St E. It then turned south Vernon Ave. Police say two vehicles appear to have some damage as a result.

The make and model of the vehicle is unknown, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.