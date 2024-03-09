SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.

    According to a news release issued by Saskatoon police Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the sudden death at around 11:23 a.m. on Saturday.

    Police said members of the major crime and forensic identification section continue to investigate the incident and that there is no risk to the general public.

    Police said an update on the investigation will be provided upon conclusion.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News