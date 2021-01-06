SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are currently on scene of a homicide investigation.

Just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 200 block of Wakaw Place. Officers used a Taser on a 34-year-old man before taking him into custody, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

A 60-year-old woman was found dead in the home and a 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said in a news release The investigation is ongoing.

Early Wednesday morning, pylons could be seen set up around the home and investigators with flashlights searched the ground.

Later in the morning, police could be seen picking a knife and pair of glasses up off the street.

Police say the incident was not random and there is no threat to public safety.