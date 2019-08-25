

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are investigating the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Police received an emergency call about an injured man in the 3800 block of Fairlight Drive at 5:10 a.m. Sunday.

A 22-year-old man was transported to hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police say.

SPS Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services were called to the scene.

A 17-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody.

Police believe the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.