Saskatoon police investigate weekend stabbings

Emergency crews were called Feb. 20, 2022 to a home in the 2700 block of Main Street East after two 25-year-olds, a man and a woman, were suffering from stab wounds. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon) Emergency crews were called Feb. 20, 2022 to a home in the 2700 block of Main Street East after two 25-year-olds, a man and a woman, were suffering from stab wounds. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)

