Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating after a person was found dead in an alley.

On Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., a passerby called police to an alley adjacent to 20th Street West near Avenue C, an SPS news release said.

While there are few details, the police said they are treating the death as suspicious.

They said there will be a “significant police presence” in the area as the investigation continues.