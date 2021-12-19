Saskatoon police investigate suspicious death

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death at a home overlooking the South Saskatchewan River.

In a news release, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a person was found dead in a home on the 1400 block of Spadina Crescent East just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning, and that the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police are not releasing the victim’s age or gender at this time.

The SPS Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information on the death to call police at 306-975-8300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.