SASKATOON -- Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a suspicious death in the Mayfair neighbourhood.

Officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Avenue B North around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found a dead person, according to a news released issued by SPS.

Members of the Saskatoon Police Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units, along with the Chief Coroner’s office are actively investigating, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPS at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.