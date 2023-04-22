Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire

Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out around 6:27 a.m. to the 100 block of Avenue U South, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

“Fire crews found a small fire and heavy smoke on the upper floors of the building,” the release said.

Three people were rescued off a balcony of a suite with the ladder truck, the City said.

One of the individuals was assessed by paramedics on the scene and released, according to the City.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control and use fans to clear the smoke from the building. The scene was then handed over to a fire investigator at 8:23 a.m., who deemed it suspicious, the release said.

Damage has been estimated at $30,000, the release said.