SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Saskatoon police investigate stabbings

    Saskatoon Police are investigating a rash of stabbings over the New Year's long weekend.

    They say the first was reported Friday afternoon, and a man was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital.

    Police responded to three other stabbings on New Year's Day.

    They say two people were taken to hospital after separate attacks in the 1700 block of 20th Street West, and both victims were not co-operative with police.

    Another man was found unconscious with stab wounds that evening and taken to hospital.

    Police say all injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

    Saskatoon police say the stabbings are not believed to be related.

    --With files from Josh Lynn

