Saskatoon Police are investigating after two shootings were reported on Avenue I South overnight Monday.

The first shooting occurred in the 100 block of Avenue I South around 11:15 p.m. Monday. The second occurred in the 600 block of Avenue I South around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

In both calls, police located evidence of a firearm being discharged towards residences.

Investigators believe that one of the residences involved was not the intended target.

No one was injured in either incident.