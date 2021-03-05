SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood Friday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 1400 block of 20th Street West for reports of a man that had been stabbed, according to a news release.

At the scene, police tape could be seen around a condo building at 1416 20th Street West, a building that police and firefighters have been to hundreds of times last year.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering life-threatening injuries.

Patrol officers as well as detectives from the Forensic Identification Unit and the Major Crime Section are on scene.

Officers are interviewing multiple people and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

Traffic restrictions are in place on 20th Street between Avenue N and Avenue P.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with information related to this incident are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.