SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is investigating a reported break in Friday afternoon by suspects armed with firearms.

Police received a report around 2:20 p.m. that two men had broken into a home in the 20 block of Middleton Crescent and that at least one of the men was armed, according to a news release from SPS.

When police arrived, one of the suspects fled the scene on foot. He was apprehended in the 40 block of Riel Crescent, police said.

The second man was also brought into custody.

A firearm was located at the scene, according to police.

SPS said more information will be provided when it becomes available.